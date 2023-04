Перевод песни Love again (Horse Meat Disco remix) (Dua Lipa)

Love again (Horse Meat Disco remix)

I never thought that I would find a way out

I never thought I'd hear my heart beat so loud

I can't believe there's something left in my chest anymore

But goddamn, you got me in love again

I used to think that I was made out of stone

I used to spend so many nights on my own

I never knew I had it in me to dance anymore

But goddamn, you got me in love again



Show me that heaven's right here, baby

Touch me, so I know I'm not crazy

Never have I ever met somebody like you

Used to be afraid of love and what it might do

But goddamn, you got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again

Again



So many nights, my tears fell harder than rain

Scared I would take my broken heart to the grave

I'd rather die than have to live in a storm like before

But goddamn (Goddamn), you got me in love again



Show me that heaven's right here, baby

Touch me, so I know I'm not crazy

Never have I ever met somebody like you

Used to be afraid of love and what it might do

But goddamn (Goddamn), you got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again



Dance a-, dan-dance anymore

Dance a-, dan-dance anymore

Dance a-, dan-dance anymore

Dance, dan-dance anymore